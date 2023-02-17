AST VS ARS: 4 Arsenal Stars Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial EPL Game Against Aston Villa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to get his team back on track when they return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Gunners suffered a setback in their title bid on Wednesday when they were defeated 3-1 by City, dropping them to second place on goal difference.They must now return to winning ways immediately, but will have to contend with their former manager, Unai Emery on Saturday.

With that said, this article will take a look at the latest injury news from the Emirates ahead of this crucial clash.

Here are 4 Arsenal stars who will miss the game against Aston Villa;

1. Thomas Partey

The Arsenal was absent in the loss against Manchester City because of a muscle injury he picked during training. However, the situation is still grave and will not be available to face Aston Villa.

2. Emile Smith Rowe

The attacker is still lacking match fitness after returning from a lengthy layoff following a groin surgery. He was in training ahead of the Brentford and Manchester City games, but he was not named to the match-day squads for either. He is unlikely to play against Aston Villa tomorrow.

3. Gabriel Jesus

The striker, who had been out with a knee injury, has returned and has begun light training. This is good news for the Arsenal team, but he will be unable to play in his match.

4. Mohammad Elneny

Elneny has undergone a surgery on his right knee and will be out for the rest of the season. He will not be available for this game.

