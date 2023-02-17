AST vs ARS: 4-3-3 Formidable Formation Arsenal Could Deploy To Return To Winning Against Villa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club is currently preparing to return to premier league action on Saturday afternoon just a few days after their frustrating defeat against Manchester City. Mike Arteta’s boys will be preparing to make a short trip to Villa Park where they will face Aston Villa in the lunchtime kickoff.

As it stands, the Gunners are currently sitting second in the league table with a goal difference separating them and the Citizens. It hasn’t been an easy month for Arsenal who threw eight points away in three consecutive games.

Ahead of the Aston Villa game, Arteta will be bidding to bounce back and return to winning ways after failing to win nine of his last three premier league games. Since the defeat at Goodison Park, Arsenal has been fumbling to the extent that they threw away eight points in just three games.

To turn their season around for good, Arteta will need to talk to his boys and implant a winning mentality in them. He also needs to make some changes in his lineup, with most of his first-team players experiencing fatigue because of regular football.

Partey missed the City game because of a muscle injury and could be a doubt ahead of the Villa clash so Jorginho is expected to start alongside Xhaka and Odegaard in midfield. Saka should partner with Nketiah and Trosinrd upfront for Martinelli to grab a rest, while Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Ben White, and Zinchenko should partner with each other at the backline.

