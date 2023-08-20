AST 4-0 EVE: Match Review And Player Ratings

Aston Villa bounced back from their opening-weekend thrashing by Newcastle with a 4-0 win over Everton, who saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin forced off with another injury.

Villa put Everton to the sword with a dominating first-half performance, scoring after only 18 minutes when Bailey’s pull-back was turned home from close range by John McGinn.

Jordan Pickford’s poor tackle on Ollie Watkins set up Villa’s second goal from 12 yards, which was scored by Douglas Luiz, who took over penalty responsibilities from the striker and netted his first penalty for the club.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s long-awaited return from another injury lasted only 35 minutes as Everton’s poor start continued, with the England forward unable to continue after being hit in the face early in the game.

Six minutes after halftime, Bailey went from supplier to scorer after a fiasco at the back, when Michael Keane’s poor interception of a Villa throw dropped for him to finish easily past Pickford.

Everton’s defence was considerably worse for the hosts’ fourth goal. Ashley Young’s terrible throw-in provided the perfect assist for substitute Jhon Duran, who couldn’t believe his luck when he scored his first Villa goal 47 seconds after coming in.

Player Ratings:

Aston Villa: E Martinez (7), Cash (6), Konsa Ngoyo (6), Torres (6), Digne (6), Kamara (6), Douglas Luiz (7), Bailey (9), M Diaby (8), J McGinn (7), O Watkins (7).

Everton: J Pickford (4), Patterson (5), Keane (4), Tarkowski (5), Young (4), Gueye (5), J Garner (5), Doucoure (5), Mvom Onana (6), Iwobi (5), Calvert-Lewin (4).

