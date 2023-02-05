Asisat Oshoala Scores Her 3rd Hat-Trick Of The Year As Barcelona Beat Real Betis

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asisat Oshoala has been ruthless so far in front of goal. The Super Falcons of Nigeria striker was on the score sheet again as the ruthless Barcelona women’s team thrashed their Real Betis counterpart 7-0 in their Spanish league clash.

Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick in the game to help his team to secure the victory. This will be her third hat-trick since the beginning of the year, 2023. The reigning African footballer of the year had earlier in the year, scored a hat-trick as Barcelona women thrashed their Levante counterpart 7-0. Few days later, she scored another hat-trick to inspire Barcelona to a 6-0 victory over Tenerife in the Women’s division.

With the hat-trick, Asisat oshoala has now scored 17 goals in 18 league games. She has also scored 23 goals for in all competitions and scored 14 goals in 2023. She is currently the leading goal scorer in the Spanish women’s division.

