Asisat Oshoala Reacts To Osimhen’s Stunning Goal Against Sassuolo Last Night

Last night, Napoli travelled to Sassuolo with the hopes of extending their 15 points lead at the top of the Serie A table to 18 ahead of the remaining weekend matches and they got the job done in superb fashion.

In just over 10 minutes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season. Shortly after that, his partner in crime and comrade, Victor Osimhen doubled the lead with an incredible goal that has got football fans all over the world talking.

With his back to goal and closely marked by a Sassuolo defender, the Nigerian striker managed to turn his marker and fired a ferocious shot from an impossible angle to beat the goalkeeper at his near post. He simply had no right to be scoring from such a tight angle and under the kind of pressure he was under, but it seems nothing can stop the 24-year-old striker at the moment.

After the game, FC Barcelona Femini striker Asisat Oshoala, took to social media to react to the goal scored by her compatriot and friend.

“What a goal… Victor,” she tweeted her official twitter account.

Osimhen wasted no time as he thanked her for the compliment.

Currently, it is safe to say that both players are the most in-form strikers in both men’s and women’s football. Just like Osimhen, Oshoala also can’t stop scoring for her Barcelona team.

As a Nigerian, this is such a great thing to be proud of. Oshoala and Osimhen are showing the entire world that Nigeria is still a country that produces world class football players who can play at the very top level of football.

