Barcelona Women’s football club star Asisat Oshoala was fantastic for the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Thursday afternoon, as she came from the bench to score a classic goal in Nigeria’s remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Australia Women’s national team in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria played out a goalless draw against Canada Women’s national team few days ago, and they were able to secure their first victory of the tournament on Thursday.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Nigeria.

Australia Women’s national team took the lead through Emily van Egmond in the 45th minute and Uchenna Kanu equalized for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 45+5 minute to end the first half 1-1.

Osinachi Ohale made it 2-1 in the 65th minute and substitute Asisat Oshoala scored another goal for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 72nd minute to make it 3-1 before Alanna Kennedy scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 3-2.

Asisat Oshoala was fantastic for the Super Falcons of Nigeria after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal.

The Barcelona Women’s football club star will now be looking forward to returning to the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s first eleven when they play their next game against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team in few days time.

