Arteta’s Comments On Havertz Suggests He Might Enjoy A Better Career At Arsenal Than Chelsea

Just a couple of weeks after leaving Chelsea football club to join London rivals Arsenal, Kai Havertz has just won his first trophy with the Gunners after his team beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final of the English Community Shield final.

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Arteta decided to play his new £65m signing upfront as a false striker, a position similar to what he used to play at Chelsea.

Despite failing to find the back of the net, the Gunners boss was full of praise for his striker and hailed his display against the English Champions.

Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz vs Man City:

“He was superb, the way he pressed and how intelligent he is to try and understand certain spaces and the timing of it.

“He was great and got in great positions to score. He was unlucky not to score but he was very physical when he needed to be.

” I was very pleased with him.”

It was a performance Arteta was very pleased with even though the ex-Chelsea man missed a good chance to score in the game before he was substituted.

These comments just shows exactly why Havertz will enjoy his time at the Emirates than he did at Stamford Bridge. From the words of his manager, the demands on him as a striker isn’t as high as what Chelsea used to demand from him.

There’s every likelihood that Havertz would not be getting praised for this performance if he was with the blues. But for Arteta and Arsenal, they just need him to put on a good shift for the team.

With the English Premier League getting underway this week, Havertz and his new team will be feeling really confident and excited about the new campaign and their manager, Arteta will be hoping this Community Shield triumph spark a genuine desire to win the real major trophies.

