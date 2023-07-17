Arteta’s Arsenal: Building a High-Performance Team

Arteta made it clear that Arsenal aimed to acquire players who fit their profile and were willing to contribute to the team’s success. His metaphorical pitch likened the club to a high-performance car, with players and staff responsible for making it faster and more reliable.

“We have to nail everything we do and seek excellence in everything we touch. We explain who we are, how we do things, what we want from them, how we think they will fit in our culture, then try to do the right thing as a club.

“Buy the right profile for the right amount of money that is going to fit what we are going to do, and, in the end, players and staff are going to make our car faster and more reliable to have a great season,” Arteta said.

Rice found himself persuaded by Arteta’s vision, believing that he would have a significant role to play and be in the driver’s seat at Arsenal.

In his first interview as an Arsenal player, Rice expressed his excitement about working with Arteta. He praised the manager’s coaching methods, highlighting his ability to improve players both on and off the pitch. Rice firmly believes that Arteta is the right person to unlock his full potential and guide him to new levels of performance.

“I’m so excited – he speaks for himself. You see how he works – you got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary, how he works with his players and not only as a coach, but psychologically how good he is with players, how he improves players. He’s a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here.

“I know he’s going to get the best out of me. I know I’ve got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like he’s the manager to take me to those next levels. I’m really excited to be working with him.” he said.

Daxmansport (

)