ARTETA OUT: Why The Arsenal Manager Should Be Sacked & 3 Experienced Managers Who Could Replace Him

The second half of the Premier League season has begun, and there have been indications that Arsenal may fall out of first place soon. Arsenal suffered their second consecutive defeat yesterday, losing 1-0 to Everton after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester City the week before.

Truly said, Arteta has done an excellent job with the team this season, but I don’t believe he is the man they require if they are to remain at the top of the table.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville predicted this at the start of the season, and it’s now starting to happen. According to him, Arsenal lacks the experience to compete at the top, and I will say that is absolutely correct. Arsenal will find it difficult to believe this, but they know deep down that it is, to a large extent, true. Then there’s Arteta, a young coach. I’m concerned about their lack of experience and the young manager. To be fair, it’s not unfounded, the evidence is right in front of us. Arsenal will need to find a suitable hand to deal with this boys if they are to win the league this year.

If the club decides to sack Arteta if his poor form continues, here are three capable and experienced managers who could give Arsenal a better chance of winning the title;

1. Luis Enrique

The former Barcelona manager has far more experience than Arteta, and I believe Arsenal will have a better chance of retaining their top spot under his guidance. His tactics and managerial abilities speak volumes. He’d be an excellent Arteta replacement.

2. Zinedine Zidane

The former Real Madrid manager is currently one of the most decorated out-of-job managers. The veteran coach strikes the ideal balance between defensive tenacity and expansive attacking play, which could significantly aid Arsenal’s retention of first place.

3. Thomas Tuchel

The former Dortmund and Chelsea manager is still out of work, but I believe he can lead Arsenal to the Premier League title. He has the experience and there is no doubt about his abilities. We all saw how he assisted Chelsea in winning numerous trophies in just one year with the club. He’s also a good replacement for Arteta.

What can you say about this?

