ARTETA OUT: Why Arteta Should Be Sacked & Experienced Managers That Could Replace Him

Arsenal fell to second place in the Premier League table yesterday after losing 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Gunners were completely outclassed and outplayed by Manchester City in yesterday’s league match, which I will blame on Arteta’s clumsy tactics. The Arsenal manager failed to learn from his mistakes against Everton and Brentford, which led to Arsenal’s defeat against City yesterday. A manager who wants to win games will start his best players, which he did not do yesterday.

In yesterday’s game, he benched Ben White and Trossard, who should have been in the starting XI based on their previous performances. Tomiyasu, who replaced Ben White, was to blame for City’s first goal, and Martinelli failed to make an impact in attack, which I believe Trossard would have done better if he started the game.

Arsenal will need a more capable hand to resurrect their title hopes, and thankfully, they still have a game in hand, which if they win, will likely push them back to third place. Without a doubt, Arteta is a good coach, but I believe he should be fired to prevent Arsenal from losing the title race or even dropping out of the top four.

Here are three experienced coaches who could replace him at Arsenal and help the club win the league;

1. Thomas Tuchel

The former Dortmund and Chelsea manager will definitely improve Arsenal chances of winning the league if appointed. He has the experience and there is no doubt about his coaching abilities.

2. Luis Enrique

Enrique’s tactics and managerial abilities speak for themselves. He is far superior to Arteta for this Arsenal team. With him as manager, Arsenal will have a better chance of retaining first place and winning the league.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

The former Tottenham and PSG manager is currently without a job. The veteran coach strikes the ideal balance between defensive tenacity and expansive attacking play, which will significantly aid Arsenal title hopes.

