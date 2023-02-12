ARTETA OUT: Experienced Managers Who Can Ensure Arsenal Maintain Top Spot If Arteta Is Sacked

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Brentford in the Premier League yesterday. As a result, they missed out on the chance to extend their lead over Manchester City to eight points. Furthermore, it was their third game without a win, having lost their previous two. All indications are that the Gunners are losing form, and if they continue in this vein, they could fall out of first place very soon. One step they can take to avoid this is to hire an experienced manager with extensive coaching experience as well as the ability to win championships.

Without a doubt, Arteta has done a good job, but I doubt he will be able to keep Arsenal at the top. He has been making rash decisions recently, which has had a negative impact on the team’s performance. I believe he should be replaced by a better coach in order for Arsenal to win the league they have desired for years.

Here are three experienced managers who can ensured Arsenal remain top by the end of the season if Arteta is sacked;

1. Hansi Flick

The former Germany and Bayern Munich coach has a wealth of experience. He has what it takes to win titles, and I have no doubt that if he is hired, Arsenal’s chances of winning the league will improve.

2. Thomas Tuchel

The former Chelsea manager is still without a coaching job, and I would take him over Arteta for their title hopes. He is a highly experienced Manager. We witnessed him win 3 trophies for Chelsea in a just a year.

3. Luis Enrique

If hired, the former Barcelona coach will increase Arsenal’s chances of winning the league. With Barcelona, he won numerous titles. I strongly believe that his expertise will increase Arsenal’s chances of winning the league.

