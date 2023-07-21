Arteta Might Have To Guide Arsenal To Win A Trophy After The Board’s Heavy Spending On Tranfers

Arsenal Football Club have spent the most money on signings in the transfer window this summer. The Gunners have spent a total of 232 million euros this summer to sign the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timbers ahead of their next season’s campaign. When it comes to signing top-quality players for Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal’s Board have been able to deliver really well in that aspect. Since Mikel Arteta became the manager of Arsenal Football Club, lots of money has been spent by the board to sign players like Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard, Declan Rice, Oleksandr Zinchenko and a few other serious ballers in the game.

Well, I believe Mikel Arteta might have to guide Arsenal to win a trophy next season after the board’s heavy spending on transfers this summer. Since the 2019/20 season when the Spanish Manager led Arsenal to win both the FA Cup and Community Shield trophies, the Gunners haven’t been able to win any other title. Last season the North Londoners wasted their golden opportunity to win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City who eventually beat them to it in grand style.

Obviously, the Arsenal’s Board can’t be spending these huge amounts in every transfer window only to end the season trophyless. Mikel Arteta will be tasked to make really good use of these players already signed for them to win at least a trophy next season. If the Spanish Manager defaults in leading Arsenal to a trophy win next season there might be talks of his possible sacking from the club.

