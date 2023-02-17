Arteta Mentions Reason For Arsenal’s Recent Winless Run

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal started this season on a more promising note beating the league giants to boost up their hopes of winning the league titles after many years.

With their recent defeats to Manchester City and them getting displaced by the Pep Guardiola side, the North London side may have slipped in the titles race and they may not end the season as the league winners.

However, with many people still expecting more to be heard from the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, the Spaniard has revealed one of the major reasons his side has been winless in their last three matches.

He made it known their match schedules has been too close, making it hard for them to rest in between different matches.

With this, people have been seeing Arteta as a ‘Bad Loser’ looking up for excuses, as it is experienced most times with Jurgen Klopp.

What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

