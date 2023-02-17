SPORT

Arteta Mentions Reason For Arsenal’s Recent Winless Run

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal started this season on a more promising note beating the league giants to boost up their hopes of winning the league titles after many years. 

With their recent defeats to Manchester City and them getting displaced by the Pep Guardiola side, the North London side may have slipped in the titles race and they may not end the season as the league winners. 

However, with many people still expecting more to be heard from the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, the Spaniard has revealed one of the major reasons his side has been winless in their last three matches. 

He made it known their match schedules has been too close, making it hard for them to rest in between different matches. 

With this, people have been seeing Arteta as a ‘Bad Loser’ looking up for excuses, as it is experienced most times with Jurgen Klopp. 

What do you think about this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Surdhiq (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ronaldo Vs Messi: Who Have Had The Best Display So Far In 2023?

4 mins ago

Reactions as Mahrez Wins Player of the Month Award Ahead Haaland

21 mins ago

Opinion: Why Neymar Pursuit Makes no Sense for Chelsea

39 mins ago

Enzo And Joao Felix Will Play Together For The 1st Time At Home Against Southampton

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button