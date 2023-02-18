Arteta Laments on Arsenal Playing Early Kickoff Match After Playing During Midweek

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Arsenal’s unprecedented defeats in two of their last three matches which have seen them getting displaced from the Number One spot on the league table, there have been series of reasons for this explained by the team manager, Mikel Arteta, which people see as excuses.

However, as the side prepare face Aston Villa this weekend, there has been another claim by Arteta on how early kickoffs on Saturday should be avoided for teams who play during midweek.

In the Spaniard’s explanation, he made it known there will be little time for the players to recover and this can in many ways affect their displays come the next match day.

Another defeat by Arsenal today may see them getting low chances of achieving their dreams of being crowned the league champions at the end of this season.

This is especially looking at the improvement in displays of Aston Villa displays since the new manager takeover.

