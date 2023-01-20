Arteta confirms Leandro Trossard’s availability for the crucial match against Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that New acquisition, Leandro Trossard should be available for selection to make his debut against Erik Ten Hag’s Man United on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The North Londoners can move within eleven points clear off the Manchester based outfit with a win which would leave the Red Devils with a difficult task off catching them.

The London based outfit announced the signing of the Belgium international from the Seagulls earlier on Friday afternoon.

When questioned about whether the 28-year-old will play against United, the Spanish tactician said: ‘He trained today, so he’s good to go.’

Trossard’s registration has to be finalised by Friday at 12 p.m. under Premier League regulations in order for him to be eligible for a debut.

However, when asked if this had been done, Arteta responded that he thinks all the necessary documentation has been completed in time to guarantee that Trossard may play.

He said of Trossard’s signing: “We are incredibly pleased to have him.” We watched him as a player for a while.

Charlesayor (

)