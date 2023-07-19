SPORT

Arteta allays Rice fitness concerns ahead of Arsenal clash with MLS All-Stars

Spanish manager, Mikel Arteta allayed concerns over star signing Declan Rice’s fitness ahead of a potential first Arsenal appearance against the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday. The 24-year-old midfielder completed his British record £105million move from Premuer League side West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend.

The England international travelled with his new team-mates to the United States but was unable to train in Washington DC on Monday, working on an exercise bike by the pitch.

“We just wanted to manage him,” Arsenal boss Arteta said.

“Obviously a lot has happened to him in the last five or six days. He had a very hectic schedule, and he had a few training sessions that went really good, but prior to that, he didn’t do much before he joined us.

“So we wanted to just manage him. He trained today with us. He was in good form and he’s fine.”

