Arsene Wenger warns Arsenal over Premier League title opportunity

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger that it would be difficult for them to get a better opportunity to land the Premier League title after doing so 18 years ago.

The gunners have been crowned once in 18 years during the time of the invincible’s but Mikel Arteta vibrant youngsters are doing the unthinkable as they emerged this season as title challengers.

Arsenal has been on top of the Premier League table since the beginning of the Premier League season, but it seems they’re jittering and might relinquish their position to second place Manchester City if they fail to win against them on Wednesday.

The tension and fear surrounding the league has started affecting Arsenal as they lost a total of 5 point in their last two matches against Everton and Brentford. Manchester City which were unlikely to catch up with Arsenal a few weeks ago are just three points away from them and a win would move them to the top for the first time this season.

Arsène Wenger speaking on Bien sport revealed that a team wins the Premier League when it can and should not bother about other teams, their results should do the talking not them.

I think it won’t be easy like this next season, this is an opportunity not to be missed at all, Arsenal have 51 points in 21 games which is remarkable.

Arsène Wenger returned to the Emirates stadium on Boxing Day after an emotional goodbye to the team in 2017. He watched the match against West Ham, which the gunners won comfortably.

