Arsene Wenger speaks on Man City being relegated from the Premier League, says he is surprised.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has said that he was surprised by the Premier League’s decision to charge Manchester City.

Over a hundred allegations were brought against Manchester by the Premier League last week for allegedly violating financial fair play guidelines.

Wenger, who worked for the Premier League for more than 20 years, thinks the odds of Manchester City being demoted or having its titles taken away from them if proven guilty are quite slim.

Although the club has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, the Premier League struck City with 115 sanctions for FFP violations dating back to 2009.

Wenger was asked if he thought there was a risk that Manchester City would lose their Premier League status. Wenger had previously criticised Chelsea and Manchester City for their spending on acquiring new players and for even asking for some of Arsenal’s best legs.

Wenger stated, “Very small one. I believe that to be the case.

“I think I know Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) very well right now, and I think he’s a clever and honourable man, so I was startled by the charges they are being held on. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

“Punishments will be meted out if they are found guilty. What they will be is a mystery to me.

Trendzhub (

)