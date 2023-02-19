SPORT

Arsenal’s Youngest Premier League Goal Scorers And Their 2022/23 Statistics

Arsenal are currently the 2022/23 premier league title favourites and they are one of the English club that believes in young talent. However, Arsenal currently have one of the youngest squad in the premier league this season. Some of these players are currently among Arsenal’s youngest premier league goals corers. Let’s take a look at goal and assist statistics of some of these players this season.

Arsenal’s Youngest Premier League Goal Scorers And Their 2022/23 Statistics.

Defenders: A. Cole ( retired), Chambers (8 appearances for Aston Villa) and Bellerin (10 appearances for both Barcelona and Sporting CP).

Midfielders: Fabrgeas ( 1 assist for como), Ramsey (1 goal and 2 assists for Nice) and Serge Gnabry (11 goals and 11 assists for Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Anelka (retired) and Gabriel Martinelli (8 goals and 3 assists for Arsenal).

Wingers: Bukayo Saka (10 goals and 8 assists for Arsenal) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ( 1 goal for Liverpool).

Most of the Arsenal’s youngest premier league goal scorers are currently doing well in the premier league this season. Some of the are retired, while others are currently playing for other clubs. However, the ones who are still in Arsenal, has the chances of winning the 2022/23 premier league title. Both Saka and Martinelli scored for Arsenal in their 4-2 victory at Villa park yesterday to take their Club to the top spot of the premier league table and are currently tow points ahead of Manchester city.

