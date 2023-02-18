Arsenal’s Win & Chelsea’s Loss Has Proven The Blues Will Regret Selling Jorginho To Their Rivals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Another Saturday of English Premier League football has served up some really thrilling entertainment. Arsenal got us started after their fought hard to secure a 4-2 win over Aston Villa to regain their spot at the top of the league table.

Manchester City couldn’t beat Nottingham Forest so the Gunners are back on top with a 2-point lead and a game in hand.

The most shocking result of the day was Chelsea losing to the bottom of the table, Southampton at Stamford Bridge to continue their poor run of form under Graham Potter.

Having watched the Arsenal and Chelsea game, I think one can say the blues will and are already regretting selling one of their best players to the Gunners in the January transfer window. Recall that Jorginho joined the Gunners in a £12m move from Chelsea.

In the absence of Thomas Partey, the former Chelsea midfielder got another opportunity to start at the heart of the Gunners midfield after his brilliant performance in the loss to Manchester City in midweek.

When Mikel Arteta signed Jorginho, it was because of his experience and world class ability to improve the team and he showed just that against Aston Villa.

“We needed a magic moment and Jorginho produced it,” Arteta said after the Italian produced the magical moment that gave Arsenal the win very late in the match.

Mikel Arteta on Jorginho’s performance vs Aston Villa:

“I certainly didn’t see that quality of his – scoring from deep! It’s great to do that. The biggest quality he has is he makes the rest of the people look better, better than what you actually are.

“He’s made a huge impact already on the boys, on the staff and hopefully our supporters can see that as well and give him the support he needs. I thought he was tremendous today.”

At Chelsea where Jorginho was underappreciated, the team fell to another defeat after an uninspiring performance against one of the worst teams in league.

Perhaps having Jorginho wouldn’t have changed the outcome of their match, but they certainly would’ve played better than they did. It is little wonder why they have failed to win a single game since they decided to cash out on him.

What is happening now is that, Jorginho is helping Arsenal win the league and Chelsea are getting worse without him. If this doesn’t prove that they will regret their decision, I don’t know what will.

