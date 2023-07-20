Arsenal’s upcoming preseason games including a tough one against Manchester United

In this article, we will be looking at Arsenal’s upcoming friendly matches including a tough one against FC Barcelona. The gunners will be hoping to continue their impressive performance when they host a big team in their pre-season exercise.

Arsenal VS Manchester United.

Arsenal is going head to head with Manchester United in the dramatic pre-season friendly. The match will determine whether Arsenal can extend their good record or not against Manchester United. During the last Premier League campaign, Arsenal recorded victory against Manchester United.

Arsenal VS Barcelona.

Arsenal is to face FC Barcelona in the Friendly match next. The match will be played on Thursday, 27th July. Both sides will battle it out to record victory in their pre-season campaign. However, the match will be one of the most entertaining games as both teams could test their new signings. Barcelona will go into the game hoping to keep good record against Arsenal. Therefore, Arsenal will be hoping to make good record when they host Barcelona in the friendly match.

Opinion: What are your thought about this crucial encounter.

