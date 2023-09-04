Arsenal’s upcoming games In all competitions including a crucial encounter against Tottenham

In this article, we will take a look at Arsenal’s upcoming games In all competition , including the crucial encounter against Tottenham. The Gunners recorded a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. And, they will be hoping to extend their winning record in all competition this season.

Everton VS Arsenal.

Everton is going head-to-head with Arsenal In the Premier League next. The Match will be played on Sunday 17th September 2023. Mikel Arteta’s side will be looking to make it back to back wins when they take on Everton In the Premier League.

Arsenal VS PSV.

Arsenal will be back In action when they take on PSV In the UEFA Champions League next. The Match will be played on Wednesday 20th September. Arsenal will be hoping to secure all three points when they take on PSV In the dramatic Champions League encounter.

Arsenal VS Tottenham.

Arsenal host Tottenham In the Premier League game next. The gunners will be hoping to maintain their position when they take on Tottenham in the Premier League. Therefore, the Match will take place on Sunday 24th September.

Source. Asky Sport.

