This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal is currently leading the Premier League, surpassing expectations for the season, especially considering their performance last season under the leadership of Mikel Arteta. This article will examine the most productive and creative players of the team across all competitions.

Bukayo Saka – 7 assists

The 19-year-old sensation has been nothing short of phenomenal this season, leading the club in assists and showing off his incredible creativity on the pitch. Saka has been the catalyst behind many of Arsenal’s attacking moves, and his tireless work ethic and versatility make him an invaluable asset to the team.

Gabriel Jesus – 6 assists

The Brazilian international has been a constant source of productivity for Arsenal this season, providing six assists in his appearances. Before his injury, Jesus was considered one of the most important players on the team and his presence on the pitch is missed by both fans and his teammates.

Martin Odegaard – 5 assists

Despite his young age, Odegaard has taken on the mantle of captain with aplomb and has been a creative force in the midfield for Arsenal. With five assists to his name, Odegaard has helped make the team unpredictable in the final third and has contributed to their success this season.

Granit Xhaka – 5 assists

Xhaka may not be the most glamorous player on the roster, but his influence on the pitch is undeniable. With five assists, the Swiss international has shown that he can contribute both defensively and offensively. Xhaka’s experience and leadership have been crucial in helping Arsenal maintain their position at the top of the Premier League.

Fabio Vieira – 4 assists

One of Arsenal’s new signings this season, Vieira has not been featured in the starting lineup as much as he would like. However, whenever he has taken to the field, he has made a noticeable impact, registering four assists in his appearances. Vieira’s skill and creativity make him a valuable addition to the team and his impact will likely increase as he becomes more integrated into the squad.

These five players have been crucial in Arsenal’s success this season, providing creativity, productivity, and leadership on and off the pitch. With these players leading the way, it is no surprise that Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League and has exceeded expectations this season.

Leftfootvolley (

)