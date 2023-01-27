This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has been in strong form in the Premier League this season. The Gunners will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup this evening.

File photo of Pep Guardiola.

Image credit: Google, used for illustration purposes.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be hoping to extend their winning record when they travel to City in FA Cup encounter.

File photo of Arsenal Star, Martinelli.

Image credit: Google, used for illustrative purposes.

However, in this article, we will take a look at Arsenal’s strongest line up in 4-5-1 that could face Manchester City this evening.

Arsenal’s probable XI against Manchester City in in 4-5-1: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale could line up as first choice goalkeeper against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Defenders. Mikel Arteta’s men could line up with White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko as back four defenders against Manchester City.

Midfielders; Arsenal should line up with Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli.

Strikers. Arsenal should line up with Nketiah upfront.

SnMedia (

)