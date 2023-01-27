Arsenal’s seven match unbeaten ends with a defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

It was actually the North Londoners that had the better of the first half. With Tomiyasu and Trossard both forcing good saves out of Stefan Ortega before Eddie Nketiah volleyed wide.

The Manchester based outfit upped their game after the break though and Alvarez hit the post from distance before Jack Grealish set up Nathan Ake from the rebound, and he curled his low shot into the bottom corner past Matt Turner.

City’s name goes into the hat for the next round, with the draw taking place on Monday.

Next up for them is a trip to North London to face Tottenham in the Premier League. Arsenal’s seven-match unbeaten run comes to an end as they exit the Cup. Their attention now turns back to the league as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.

