SPORT

Arsenal’s seven match unbeaten ends with a defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

It was actually the North Londoners that had the better of the first half.With Tomiyasu and Trossard both forcing good saves out of Stefan Ortega before Eddie Nketiah volleyed wide.

The Manchester based outfit upped their game after the break though and Alvarez hit the post from distance before Jack Grealish set up Nathan Ake from the rebound, and he curled his low shot into the bottom corner past Matt Turner.

City’s name goes into the hat for the next round, with the draw taking place on Monday.

Next up for them is a trip to North London to face Tottenham in the Premier League. Arsenal’s seven-match unbeaten run comes to an end as they exit the Cup. Their attention now turns back to the league as they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton.

Charlesayor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fans react to Partey’s facial expression while contesting with Haaland for the ball on Friday night

13 mins ago

FA Cup: Arteta Reveals Why Arsenal Lost Against Man City

21 mins ago

Video: FA Cup: Man City Overcome Arsenal To Reach Round Of 16

37 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal lead Zubimendi race; Brighton reject Arsenal’s £60m bid for Caicedo

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button