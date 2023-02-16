Arsenal’s Remaining Key Fixtures that Could Determine their Chances of Winning the League Title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has been poor in the English Premier League in the last three games and Mikel Arteta would be absolutely furious with his team for having dropped eight points in the last three league games. It all started with a 1-0 loss to Everton before a 1-1 draw against Brentford. This was followed by a 3-1 loss to title rivals Manchester City.

Their poor form now means that Manchester City is at the top of the English Premier League table with a superior goal difference. The Gunners have a game in hand, however, they haven’t played the return leg of the game against Manchester City, which would be at the Etihad Stadium.

For the Gunners to win the English Premier League title, below are the five key games that could be the main determining factor.

On the 8th of April, the Gunners would be playing against Liverpool away from home. Mikel Arteta’s men won the first leg at the Emirates Stadium 3-2 but this time around, they would be playing at Liverpool’s very noisy, Anfield Stadium.

On the 26th of April, the Gunners would be playing the return leg of the game against Manchester City. Three days later, Chelsea would be visiting the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners would then play against top four contenders, Newcastle United away from home, and the last game on the list would be when Wolverhampton Wanderers visits the Emirates Stadium on the 28th of May.

Johndominic01 (

)