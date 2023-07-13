Arsenal’s Prospective Midfield Trio Next Season Compared To That Of Manchester City

Next season is expected to be a battle of the fittest for both Arsenal and Manchester City. Having finished in second position in the premier league last season, Mikel Arteta’s men will be hoping to compete for the title next season.

However, both clubs would need their players at their very best. Those expected to contribute much to the title chase are the midfielders. When compared to Manchester City, Arsenal have a very experienced midfield at the moment. Let’s take a look at Arsenal’s prospective midfield for next season compared to that of Manchester City.

1. Kevin De Bruyne vs Martin Odegaard.

De Bruyne is a Belgian International who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Manchester City. The 32-year old who is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world was quite outstanding in the premier league last season.

Martin Odegaard on the other hand is a Norwegian International who currently plays for Arsenal as an attacking midfielder. Apart from his playmaking abilities, Odegaard was highly involved in goal contributions last season. He is one of the best midfielders in the premier league at the moment.

2. Kovacic vs Thomas Partey/Jorginho.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to fill in for Gundogan who recently joined Barcelona from Manchester City. Despite having a mixed season with Chelsea last season, Kovacic is still a decent central midfielder.

Thomas Partey on the other hand is a Ghanaian international who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal. Last season, he was mostly deployed as a holding midfielder by Mikel Arteta and he excelled greatly scoring 3 goals in the process. Should he leave the club this summer given the recent transfer rumours surrounding his future at Arsenal, Jorginho is expected to take his place next season. Jorginho is an Italian midfielder who also play for the Gunners.

3. Rodri vs Declan Rice.

Rodri is a Spanish International who plays as a defensive midfielder for Manchester City. As a result of his outstanding performances for Manchester City in the champions league last season, he was named UEFA champions league player of the season. He also scored 2 goals in the premier league last season. Declan Rice is expected to join Arsenal this summer. Having completed his medicals already, the only thing remaining for Declan Rice to be considered an Arsenal player is an official announcement. Having played as a deep lying playmaker for West Ham last season, he is expected to play in the same role for Arsenal next season unless Mikel Arteta has other plans in place for him.

