Arsenal’s Predicted XI That Could Give Them A Positive Result Against Manchester City

Arsenal will host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in an attempt to increase their lead. The Gunners enter the game off a lackluster 1-1 draw against Brentford and will be hoping to improve their performance against the Sky Blues in this critical midweek duel.

The most anticipated matchup of the Premier League season will feature Mikel Arteta’s 4-3-3 system, and the Spaniard is set to start with the same eleven players. When playing against Man City, Eddie Nketiah will be in charge of leading the line, and Aaron Ramsdale will be in goal to prevent goals.

4-3-3 Arsenal Predicted XI Vs Manchester City

Defense

However, after allowing a goal in his most recent league game, Aaron Ramsdale will continue to start in goal for the Gunners. William Saliba will reunite with Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s defense as they look to keep the opposition’s attackers at bay.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will play left back to attract attention, while Ben White stays put on the right side of the defense. Both of them can be permitted to advance and join the attack if the opportunity arises.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Rob Holding, who can both play defense, will be on the bench for the team to use if necessary.

Midfield

As usual, Arsenal’s midfield will consist of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard as they look to control possession in the middle of the field and create enough clear scoring opportunities to secure all three points.

Joginho and Fabio Vieira will be sitting on the bench for the Gunners, ready to make a difference if needed in the second half.

Attack

While Bukayo Saka will be expected to perform admirably on the right wing, Gabriel Martinelli will be responsible for the left. Both players will attempt to break through the defensive line of their opponent and pose a threat from within the penalty area. As Gabriel Jesus continues to recover from a knee injury, Eddie Nketiah will once again lead Arsenal’s assault.

