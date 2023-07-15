Arsenal’s Potential Lineup Against MLS All-Stars After Signing Declan Rice, Kai Havertz And Timber

As Arsenal prepares for their upcoming friendly match against the MLS All-Stars on July 20th, the Gunners’ fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting display of talent and a potential glimpse into the team’s future. Following recent high-profile signings, including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal’s potential formation is set to take on a new look, promising an exciting blend of youth and experience.

Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to experiment with a 4-2-3-1 formation, providing a solid defensive foundation while allowing creative freedom for attacking players. At the heart of the defense, the new signing Jurrien Timber is expected to partner with Gabriel Magalhães, forming a strong central defensive pairing. Kieran Tierney and Ben White are likely to occupy the full-back positions, offering both defensive solidity and attacking threat.

In midfield, the presence of Declan Rice alongside Thomas Partey provides a formidable double pivot, offering defensive stability and a platform for launching attacks. This midfield duo possesses the perfect blend of physicality, ball-winning ability, and passing range to dominate the midfield battle.

The attacking trio of Saka, Kai Havertz, and Emile Smith Rowe will be tasked with creating and scoring goals. Saka’s directness and trickery, combined with Havertz’s intelligent movement and vision, will provide a constant threat to the MLS All-Stars’ defense. Emile Smith Rowe, who impressed in the previous season, will operate as the central playmaker, orchestrating Arsenal’s attacks.

Leading the line, Arsenal’s lethal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to spearhead the attack, capitalizing on his lightning pace and clinical finishing.

Overall, Arsenal’s potential formation against the MLS All-Stars showcases a perfect balance of defensive solidity, midfield control, and attacking flair. The new signings, along with established stars, have the potential to form a formidable unit that can bring excitement and success to the Gunners faithful in the upcoming season. The friendly match against the MLS All-Stars will be a valuable opportunity to assess the team’s chemistry and potential going forward.

