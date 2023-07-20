Arsenal’s Possible Starting Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

Arsenal have enjoyed a busy start to the summer transfer window with three big arrivals. Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Timber are the three players that have joined Arsenal this summer but the Gunners are reportedly showing interests in signing some other players.

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar but the Gunners will need to make some sale before they can launch a bid for Kudus.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in Kudus. The Ghanaian has operated as a centre-forward or a right-winger for the Ajax, but he’s been known to play as an attacking midfield ans even as 8 some times. Kudus has also been linked with a move to Brighton.

According to reports, Edu has made six stars available for transfer this summer; Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding.

Arsenal’s new signing Declan Rice made his unofficial Gunners debut in a 5-0 win over the MLS All-Stars. The Gunners enjoyed an excellent night in the first pre-season friendly of their tour of America, securing a 5-0 victory against the MLS All-Stars.

Here is how Arsenal Could lineup next season

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Saka are expected to form an attacking partnership at Arsenal while Kai Havertz may play alongside Rice and Odegaard. Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba and Ben White may form a defensive partnership while Aaron Ramsdale is the Goalkeeper.

