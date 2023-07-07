Arsenal’s Possible Lineup Next Season That Could See Them Actively Compete For The UCL And PL Titles

Arsenal have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window this summer. The North London Side have made a few good signings in the market to improve the quality of their present squad. It is no longer news that the Gunners have been able to finalize the signing of both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice who are two top-quality players capable of making Arsenal a way better team next season. According to Multiple reports, the Gunners are also working on Jurrien Timber’s deal to eventually confirm his move away from Ajax to the Emirates this summer.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Arsenal’s possible lineup next season that could see them actively compete for the UCL and EPL Titles. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale.

Obviously, Aaron Ramsdale remains Arsenal’s most reliable goalkeeper at the moment and I don’t see anyone dethroning him from that position next season.

Defenders: Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Jurrien Timber will come into this defensive setup for Arsenal playing in the right-back position. The Dutch International is quite versatile and can play both in the full-back and centre-back positions for Arsenal next season.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz.

Declan Rice will most likely take over Thomas Partey’s duties at Arsenal next season and play in the deep midfield position for the Gunners. Kai Havertz on the other hand will return to playing as an attacking midfielder for Arsenal next season and could add more quality to the team’s play offensively.

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka.

This frontline of last season involving Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka will most likely carry on to next season for the Gunners.

Can Arsenal win the UCL or EPL title with the lineup next season? Kindly drop your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)