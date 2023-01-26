Arsenal’s next games may see them drop Crucial points in all competitions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has recorded six points from a possible six in their most testing week of the season so far. Mikel Artete’s men will be hoping to keep firing in all competitions when they return to action.

However, in this article, we will take A look at Arsenal’s next games which may see them drop Crucial points in all competitions.

1.

Arsenal VS Manchester City.

Arsenal host Manchester City in the FA Cup encounter. The match will be played on Friday evening. Mikel Artete’s men will go into the game hoping to extend their winning record. Manchester City can beat Arsenal because of the attacking line. With the likes of Haaland, Mahrez and Foden, Man City can beat Arsenal.

2.

Arsenal returns to Premier League action when they take on Everton. The match will be one of the most difficult games of the week as both sides will be hoping to secure all points in the League game. Therefore, Everton will take on Arsenal on Saturday, February.

3.

Arsenal VS Brentford.

Brentford Us going head-to-head with Arsenal in the dramatic Premier League encounter. The match may determine whether Arsenal can win the Premier League title or not. Both sides will be looking to emerge victorious in the Premier League.

