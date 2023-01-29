Arsenal’s Next games may see them drop all six points in the league games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup game last night. Mikel Arteta’s men were disappointed with a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City. However, in this article, we will take a look at the two next games in League that may see Arsenal drop all six points in the league.

Arsenal may drop crucial points in the next encounter.

Arsenal VS Everton.

Everton welcomes Arsenal in the Premier League game next week. Mikel Arteta’s men need to keep during to maintain their position when they take on Everton in the league game. But, I think Ard may drop points to Everton because of the following n reason.

Everton’s new manager will be looking to secure all three points against the Premier League leader. I think, with the arrival of the New manager, Everton can beat Arsenal in the league encounter.

Arsenal VS Brentford.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be back in action when they take on Brentford. The Match will be one of the most difficult Games of the week as both sides will Battle out to emerge victorious in the League game. H however, Arsenal may drop points to Brentford because of the injury concerns and teamwork. Jesus, Partey have all been out of action.

