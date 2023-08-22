Arsenal’s Next Four Matches in All Competitions including Tough games against Man United & Tottenham

Arsenal continued their fine start to the 23/24 season with a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It was a far from a convincing performance as the North Londoners struggled to create opening and were just contented holding possession in a tight game. The breakthrough moment of the game arrived in the second half of the game when Eddie Nketiah was brought down in the 18-yard area by the Palace goalkeeper which led to a penalty that was converted by club captain, Martin Odegaard to help the Gunners back their second win of the campaign. As a result of that win they move closer to Man City and Brighton on the table with the same number of points (6). With the goals difference the major determinant of the league standings.

Without further ado we’ll be taking a look the the Gunners next four games in all competitions;

Arsenal vs Fulham.

Here comes another London derby which is scheduled to take place at the Emirates on Saturday, 26th of August 2023.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners then play host to Manchester United who haven’t a dream start to the season under Erik Ten Hag, the match will be played on Sunday September 3, 2023.

Everton vs Arsenal

Arsenal will travel to Merseyside for a clash against Everton, the game is scheduled to happen on September 16 2023.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Another huge derby match, the Gunners will face Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on the 24th of September 2023.

Charlesayor (

)