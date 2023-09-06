Arsenal’s Next Four Matches In All Competitions Including A Tough Game Against Tottenham.

The Gunners bounced back to winning ways after they got a 3 – 1 win over Manchester United in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The North London based club Arsenal were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Manchester United.

The English Premier League giants were in an attacking mood in the opening 45 minutes of the game as they threatened their opponent’s defence line.

After their 3 – 1 win over Manchester United, They moved up to 5th position on the EPL standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

The Gunners dominated the midfield-position in the second-half as they broke their opponent’s defence line through long balls and passes.

Let’s take a look at Arsenal’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. EVERTON VS ARSENAL: It’s an English Premier League match and is scheduled to take place on the 17th of September, 2023.

2. ARSENAL VS PSV: The first leg of their UCL encounter will be played at Emirates Stadium.

3. ARSENAL VS TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: The derby match between both clubs is scheduled to take place on the 24th of September, 2023.

4. BRENTFORD VS ARSENAL: It’s a cup game and will be played at Brentford Community Stadium.

