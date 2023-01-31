Arsenal’s Next Five Premier Leagues In The 2022/23 Sesson

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal would be facing difficult test in their next five premier league games. With Manchester city on their tail and trying their possible means to catch up with the league leaders, Arteta would definitely want his team to secure at least 12 points in their next five premier league games. Arsenal would be taking a trip to Goodison park to face Everton this weekend, before welcoming Brentford at Emirates stadium.

Due to the fact that Everton recruited new manager recently, they could force Arsenal to bring out their best at Goodison Stadium. The Merseyside blue is currently fighting for relegation which explains why this fixture might be a very difficult game for Mikel Arteta. However, Arsenal could get three points each from Everton and Brentford fixture, but the fixture they are likely to drop point would be against Manchester city.

Arsenal have played Manchester city in the FA cup and they lost by a lone goal, which means that they might lose against the Sky blue team at Etihad Stadium. After the clash with Pep Guardiola’s team, Arsenal would travel away and face Aston Villa before going to kings power stadium to face a much improved Leicester City side. How many points would Arsenal get in their next five premier league games?

