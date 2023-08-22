Arsenal’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures
The Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace on Monday night. Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the second which was converted by captain Martin Odegaard
Arsenal vs Fulham
The Gunners will take on fellow London rival Fulham FC at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 26th August at exactly 3pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Mikel Arteta’s men will go head to head with Manchester United in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday 3rd September. The match is due to kick off at 16:30 West African time
Everton vs Arsenal
Arsenal will travel to Goodison Park on Saturday 16th September to take on Everton. The match will at exactly 17:30 West African time
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal will go to head to head with Tottenham Hotspur in crucial North London derby game on Sunday 24th September at exactly 2pm
Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Arsenal will travel to Vitality Stadium on Saturday 30th September to take on AFC Bournemouth at exactly 15:00 West African time
