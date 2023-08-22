Arsenal’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

The Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace on Monday night. Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the second which was converted by captain Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s Next Five Fixtures

Arsenal vs Fulham

The Gunners will take on fellow London rival Fulham FC at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 26th August at exactly 3pm

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Mikel Arteta’s men will go head to head with Manchester United in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday 3rd September. The match is due to kick off at 16:30 West African time

Everton vs Arsenal

Arsenal will travel to Goodison Park on Saturday 16th September to take on Everton. The match will at exactly 17:30 West African time

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal will go to head to head with Tottenham Hotspur in crucial North London derby game on Sunday 24th September at exactly 2pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal will travel to Vitality Stadium on Saturday 30th September to take on AFC Bournemouth at exactly 15:00 West African time

EddieSportz (

)