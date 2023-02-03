Arsenal’s Next Five Games in the EPL: Can They Maintain Their Stay at the Top of the Table?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal is currently at the top of the English Premier League table and they are the favourites to lift the title this season. With a five-point lead at the top and a game in hand, the Gunners are surely on their way to ending their 19-year English Premier League trophy drought.

However, they have to perform strongly in their next five games in the English Premier League if they want to keep their title dreams alive.

The first hurdle for the Gunners would be the game against Everton later this weekend. Arsenal would be travelling to Merseyside to take on an Everton side that would be buoyed by the appointment of a new manager. The game takes place on the 4th of February at 1:30 pm.

Seven days later, Arsenal would be playing against Brentford, who are a threat given that they have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United this season, and would be confident of getting a good result against the Gunners.

Three days later, Arsenal would be playing their outstanding game against Manchester City. This game could have a significant impact on who eventually lifts the title between both sides.

On the 18th of February, Arsenal would be visiting Aston Villa, which is a team that has been getting good results since appointing Unai Emery as manager.

The Gunners would round up their English Premier League games in February against Leicester City, whom they would be playing against on February 25 at 4 pm Nigerian time.

The Gunners can win at least four of those games with the game against Manchester City expected to be the only game they are likely to drop points. Even if Arsenal loses against Manchester City, they would still be holding on to their first position.

