Arsenal’s Next 5 Games Will Determine If They Are Truly ‘The Favourites’ Or Just ‘Prerenders’

The Gunners have so far been viewed by many fans including opposition fans as the favorites to win the premier league title this season. However, despite their brilliant run of wins since the beginning of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side are now facing a rough patch of form. And the outcomes of the next games in the coming weeks could play a huge role in their title challenge.

The Gunners are winless in their last 3 games in all competitions. And with the look of things, that run could extend at least a game longer due to their next game.

Arsenal’s Next 5 Games In All Competitions

Arsenal is currently 3 points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand. And they are also ahead of third-place Manchester United with 5 points with 2 games in hand. However, with the gap so close, the gunners will need to hit the ground running as quickly as possible.

Well, below are arsenal’s next 5 games in all competitions.

• Arsenal Vs Man City:

Following their recent 1-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side, Arsenal are set to face the Citizens in the coming hours. And this could play a huge role in their bid to win the premier league.

• Aston Villa Vs Arsenal:

The Gunners will travel to Villa Park next, a tough place to go no doubt. And with the way Aston Villa are playing, the gunners will need to be at their best to win the game.

• Leicester City Vs Arsenal:

Arsenal have won their last 4 premier league games against the Foxes. However, Leicester City’s recent form could give Arsenal a tough test at the King Power stadium.

• Arsenal Vs Everton:

Earlier this month, Everton defeated Mikel Arteta’s side at Goodison park 1-0. However, the blues are still fighting to avoid relegation so this could be a tough tie for the gunners.

• Arsenal Vs Bournemouth:

Arsenal have won their last 5 games against Bournemouth in the league. However, Bournemouth are currently 19th on the table and would not want to lose more games.

Do you think Arsenal Can win the premier league title?

