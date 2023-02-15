Arsenal’s Next 5 Games That Could See Them Maintain Their Top Spot In The EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club is set to return to action tonight against their fierce and bitter rivals Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are currently experiencing a hard time after losing against Everton and dropping two points against Brentford. Because of the result, the Cityzens are currently breathing down their neck.

Arsenal needs to find their feet around the season again, just as they were when the season kicked off. The title is begging to slip down their hands with Manchester United also in the race to overthrow the Gunners. Erik Ten Hag’s men closed the gap on Arsenal to five points after they beat Leeds United before Arsenal dropped points against Brentford.

Despite closing the gap on Arsenal, I still believe that the Gunners are still the favorite to win the league. They have shown how good they are throughout the season, both on and off the pitch, and allowing the title to slip will be a very bad one for them.

The team hasn’t won the premier league title since 2004 and this provides the chance for them to lift the most prestigious English competition. The Gunners will have to face Manchester City, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Everton, and Bournemouth in their next five games. Despite Manchester City’s fierce squad, I don’t think they will beat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Secondly, Aston Villa and Leicester City games are sure six points for the league leaders. They can’t stand Mikel Arteta’s attacking team. Everton will be a hard clash, but I propel the Gunners to avoid Sean Dyche’s side from beating them twice this season.

