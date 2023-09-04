Arsenal’s Next 5 Games In The Premier League That Could See Them Drop Crucial Points

Arsenal pulled off a dramatic 3-1 victory against Manchester United in an incredibly exciting match on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s team, led by Arsenal, were trailing for only a short period of time after Marcus Rashford scored the first goal in the first half. However, Martin Odegaard quickly managed to equalize the score. Towards the end of the match, United believed they had secured a victory when Alejandro Garnacho’s shot found the back of the net in the 88th minute.

However, the young winger was deemed to be in an offside position before the Gunners took advantage of their strong momentum. In an exciting turn of events, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored late goals, securing a thrilling victory for Arsenal. This outcome now places Arsenal just two points behind the league leaders, Manchester City, who have won all four of their previous Premier League matches.

Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal has had unpleasant experiences at Goodison Park, where they suffered a close 1-0 defeat in Sean Dyche’s first game last season, which proved to be a significant obstacle in their quest for the title. As for the Toffees, they haven’t scored any goals so far this season, but they will be determined to turn their poor start around by securing a significant victory.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

The first North London Derby of the season will take place at the end of September. Arsenal has not lost against their bitter rivals on their own turf in the Premier League for over ten years. However, the appointment of new manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to bring significant changes to the team’s style of play at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

To wrap up the month of September, Arsenal will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth is also undergoing a transformation with the departure of Gary O’Neill and the appointment of Andoni Iraola. This means that the match against Bournemouth is likely to be a challenging one for Arsenal.

Arsenal Vs Manchester City

The Gunners are in for an exciting start to October as they prepare to face two strong teams. First up, they’ll be taking on their rivals from last season, City, in a highly anticipated match. The last time they met was during the FA Community Shield, where Arsenal came out on top. Coach Mikel Arteta is hopeful that his team can replicate that success and defeat the reigning champions once again.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea

After that, Arsenal will head to Stamford Bridge to face their London rivals, Chelsea. Last season, Arsenal managed to beat Chelsea twice, once in an away match and once at home, with scores of 1-0 and 3-1 respectively. However, Chelsea has made significant improvements to their team since then, bolstering their midfield with new signings such as Romeo La and Moises Caicedo. Additionally, Mauricio Pochettino has taken over as the team’s manager.

