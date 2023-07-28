Arsenal’s Next 5 Games In All Competitions Including Though Games Against Man City And Man Utd

Arsenal will be hoping to commence the 2023-24 season on a remarkable note when they square off against the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the final of the FA Community Shield on Sunday, August 6, at Wembley Stadium.

Recall that the Gunners finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 English Premier League season which made them eligible for the clash after Manchester City won both the Premier League title and the Emirates FA Cup.

The North Londoners will be bidding to build on their previous season’s performance when they face Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the new campaign on Saturday, August 12, at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace in their first London Derby of the new season on Monday, August 21, at Selhurst Park Stadium.

The Gunners will face their old rivals Manchester United in their first major test of the new English Premier League season on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Emirates Stadium.

Check out the full Arsenal’s next five games in all competitions below:

