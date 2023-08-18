Arsenal’s Next 2 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The EPL Title Race

In the midst of an intense title race, Arsenal faces a critical juncture with upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace at home and Fulham away. While the team has displayed remarkable form, these matches present potential stumbling blocks that could result in dropped points.

Crystal Palace’s visit to the Emirates Stadium promises to be a stern test. Despite not being a traditional powerhouse, Palace has a history of causing upsets against top-tier teams. Arsenal must remain vigilant against complacency and ensure their defense remains resolute, as any lapse could provide Palace with an opportunity to capitalize.

Fulham, on the other hand, poses a unique challenge away from home. Lower-placed teams often employ defensive strategies that could stifle Arsenal’s attacking prowess. Breaking through such well-organized defenses requires precision and creativity, areas where Arsenal must excel to secure victory.

Maintaining consistency in both matches will be paramount. Rotation and injuries could impact Arsenal’s lineup, potentially affecting team cohesion. The mental aspect, too, plays a crucial role as the pressure of the title race mounts.

While Arsenal is expected to emerge victorious, football is unpredictable. Dropping points against these opponents could jeopardize their title aspirations. Therefore, the team must approach these fixtures with utmost determination, focusing on executing their game plan flawlessly to avoid any potential pitfalls and ensure they remain firmly in the title race.

