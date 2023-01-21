This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are currently among the best teams in the premier league. Mikel Arteta has helped the Gunners improve considerably in terms of performance and he’s expected to help the team win their first premier league title since 2004. Arsenal have remained very active on the transfer market.

Despite spending a lot of money on signing players in the summer. Arsenal have started bringing in more new signings this January. The Gunners have secured the signing of Brighton forward Trossard for a fee of €24 million.

Trossard has established himself as one of the best forwards in the premier league and he’s expected to continue his impressive performances at Arsenal. The Belgian forward is Arsenal’s third most expensive winter transfer in history.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is Arsenal’s most expensive winter transfer in history. The Gunners spent €63 million on signing Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Arsenal spent €34 million on signing Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in 2018 making him their second most expensive winter transfer in history.

The Gunners spent €24 million on signing Trossard from Brighton and he’s their third most expensive winter transfer in history.

Reyes joined Arsenal from Sevilla for a fee of €20 million and he’s their fourth most expensive winter transfer of all time.

Arshavin, Gabriel Paulista, Elneny, Theo Walcott and Adebayor are among Arsenal’s most expensive winter transfers in history.

