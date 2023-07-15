Arsenal’s Midfield Options For Next Season That Could See Them Control Games Confidently.

Arsenal Football Club have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer window this summer. The Gunners were able to complete the signing of three players so far in order to strengthen their present team’s quality in anticipation for the upcoming season which begins in mid-august.

Arsenal finally unveiled their record-signing Declan Rice today and also finalized Jurrien Timber’s deal away from Ajax this summer. The North Londoners have gone all out in the transfer window to get top-quality players that could help them compete even better in all competitions next season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Arsenal’s midfield options for next season that could see them control games in all competitions confidently. Let’s take a look.

1, Kai Havertz – Declan Rice – Martin Odegaard.

In this midfield setup, Declan Rice will be expected to play in the deep midfield area in order to assist the team’s defense line with the ball wins. Kai Havertz who has been known for playing as a Centre-Forward during his time at Chelsea can also play in the attacking midfield position for the Gunners alongside Martin Odegaard.

2, Emile Smith-Rowe – Declan Rice – Martin Odegaard.

This midfield setup is quite similar to the previous one above but this time around Emile Smith-Rowe will be replacing Kai Havertz to partner with Martin Odegaard in the attack for the Gunners.

3, Jorginho – Declan Rice – Fabio Vieira.

Fabio Vieira can play as a Number 10 in this Midfield setup for Arsenal if given the opportunity while Jorginho and Declan Rice will be concerned with handling things way behind in the center and defensive midfield position respectively.

Which of these midfield setups do you think will suit Arsenal best next season? Kindly drop your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)