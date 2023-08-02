Arsenal’s Midfield Options for Next Season After Signing Declan Rice and Kai Havertz

It is clear that Mikel Arteta has decided to work on strengthening his team’s midfield. The Spanish manager has signed two midfielders and a full-back so far. The club’s decision to sign Declan Rice for a club record fee is a huge show of faith by the manager. Kai Havertz also signed for the club for €75 million.

Granit Xhaka has left the English Premier League club for the German Bundesliga. He would be plying his trade with Bayer Leverkusen next season.

With Havertz and Declan Rice joining the club, the Gunners now have sufficient midfield options for next season. The senior midfielders in the club currently are Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith-Rowe, Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta favours using three players in midfield. This means that his preferred midfield options next season would be Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard with the former West Ham United star playing as the deepest midfielder.

