Arsenal’s Loss To Everton Shows That Selling Jorginho To A Direct Rival Was Never A Bad Decision

When Chelsea agreed to sell Jorginho to Arsenal, many people were concerned and worried that this would turn out to be a big mistake because Arsenal are a direct rival to the blues and giving them a quality player like the Italian is not a good decision.

But from Chelsea’s perspective, Jorginho is an aged player who was into the last 6 months of his career and was set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer, selling him for £12m was a no brainer.

Especially considering they would be replacing with a 22-year-old Enzo Fernandez who had just won the Best Young Player of the tournament at the World Cup he won with Argentina.

Arsenal are in a title race and leading the race. If they eventually win the league, it won’t be because of the addition of Jorginho. Yes, he would play a part and be helpful, but he wouldn’t be the main reason why they win it.

His debut against Everton this afternoon proves this. Arsenal visited the Goodison Park with the hopes of extending their lead at the top of the table pending Manchester City’s match against Tottenham, but they could not beat an inspired Everton team in the Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.

Interestingly, the match was a draw when Jorginho stepped unto the field, replacing Thomas Partey. One minute later, Everton scored what turned out to be the winner.

Although, it was not Jorginho’s fault that Arsenal conceded, this shows Chelsea did not make a mistake by cashing out on the player.

