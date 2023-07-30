Arsenal’s Impressive Squad Depth for Next Season After They Signed Rice, Havertz, and Timber

Arsenal has enjoyed a solid summer transfer window. The club has been wise enough to get all their deals done early in the transfer window so that all new signings would get the chance to gel with their new teammates in pre-season before the season begins.

So far, Arsenal has signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. All three players are expected to be starters next season due to the purpose for which Mikel Arteta signed them.

The signing of these three players and the departure of Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen has helped strengthen Arsenal’s squad depth. The departure of Xhaka has also reduced the quality of players not needed by Mikel Arteta.

Between the sticks, Arsenal can now boast of two very good goalkeepers and a backup goalkeeper, in case of injuries. Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, and Karl Hein are the three goalkeepers.

In the left-back position, the Gunners have three players who can play the position. Next season, it’s Oleksandr Zinchenko who would be the first-choice left-back. However, Kieran Tierney and Tomiyasu could be backups.

In the centre-back roles, Arsenal has William Saliba, Gabriel Mahalgaes, Kiwior, Robb Holdings, and Ben Whites

as players who can play the position. In the right-back position, Jurrien Timber would likely be the preferred starter. However, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu could be the backup options.

Below is Arsenal’s impressive squad depth ahead of the new season after they signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber:

