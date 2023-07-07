Arsenal’s Game Stats in The 22/23 Premier League Season Before and After William Saliba’s Injury

In the whirlwind of the 22/23 Premier League season, Arsenal’s defensive stalwart, William Saliba, suffered a debilitating injury that left a void in the backline. As reported by Squawka,The impact of his absence on the team’s per game statistics cannot be underestimated. Before Saliba’s injury, the Gunners boasted an impressive 0.44 clean sheets per game, an indication of their defensive solidity. However, after his unfortunate setback, this figure plummeted to a mere 0.18, highlighting the team’s struggles in maintaining a solid defensive line.

Another telling stat that speaks volumes about Saliba’s influence is the number of goals conceded by Arsenal. Prior to his injury, the team allowed only 0.93 goals per game, a commendable achievement in any highly competitive league. However, in his absence, Arsenal’s defense seemed vulnerable and conceded a staggering 1.64 goals per game. This significant increase in goals conceded directly points to the absence of Saliba’s formidable presence and expertise in thwarting the opposition’s attacks.

Furthermore, the importance of Saliba’s role in Arsenal’s defensive system becomes evident when examining the number of errors leading to a goal. Before his injury, the team averagely committed 0.15 errors per game, a relatively low figure considering the high stakes of Premier League football. However, in the aftermath of Saliba’s misfortune, Arsenal’s defensive cohesion diminished, resulting in an increase in errors leading to a goal, with the team now making 0.27 such mistakes per game.

In conclusion, William Saliba’s injury has had a profound impact on Arsenal’s per game statistics in the 22/23 Premier League. From reduced clean sheets and increased goals conceded to more errors leading to goals, the numbers clearly demonstrate his pivotal role in the team’s defensive mechanism. Arsenal will undoubtedly be anxiously awaiting his return, hoping to resurrect their defensive solidity and revert to their impressive form before the untimely setbacks

