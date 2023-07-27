Arsenal’s First Five Games of the New English Premier League Season

Arsenal is having one of their best transfer windows in recent memory. The English Premier League club has made three top-notch signings this summer. Kai Havertz has arrived from Chelsea, Declan Rice joined the club from West Ham United, and Jurrien Timber put pen to paper to become Arsenal’s first-choice right-back for the coming season.

This means that the Gunners would have the required firepower to fight Manchester City more effectively for the English Premier League title next season. Last season, the Gunners lost out on the league title due to a late capitulation and Mikel Arteta would be making sure that isn’t allowed to happen this season.

If Arsenal wants to win the English Premier League title next season, then a perfect start to the season is very important. This is why their first five games in the English Premier League are very crucial.

The Gunners would be facing Nottingham Forest in their first English Premier League game of the season. This would be followed by a game against Crystal Palace on the 21st of August.

Arsenal’s third game of the season would be against Fulham. The Gunners would be playing the game at the Emirates Stadium, which would give them an added advantage.

Arsenal’s fourth game of the English Premier League season would be their toughest yet as they welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium. Home advantage would give the Gunners a slight advantage but they would be expecting a tough match against the Red Devils. The game would be played on September 3.

Arsenal’s fifth English Premier League game would be against Everton. This game would be played on September 16.

Johndominic01 (

)